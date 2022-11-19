Audius 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.51 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 19th. Audius has a market capitalization of $139.30 million and $4.51 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000907 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Audius has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,330.43 or 0.08005337 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.71 or 0.00569563 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,933.30 or 0.29666873 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,135,108,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,501,066 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.