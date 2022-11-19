Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.55. Approximately 381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIAGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Aurubis from €83.00 ($85.57) to €78.00 ($80.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €75.00 ($77.32) price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aurubis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Aurubis Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average is $37.84.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

Featured Stories

