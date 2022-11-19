Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$13.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$14.00.

APR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cormark decreased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$13.85 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$13.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.20.

Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of APR.UN opened at C$12.25 on Friday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$11.35 and a 1 year high of C$15.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$486.37 million and a P/E ratio of 4.73.

Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

