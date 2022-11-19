AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,407.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. Stephens upped their price target on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,460.84 on Friday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,560.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,302.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,178.64.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $35.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AutoZone will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AutoZone by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,495,000 after purchasing an additional 144,984 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in AutoZone by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,742,000 after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AutoZone by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

