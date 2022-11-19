Avalanche Market Capitalization Tops $3.94 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $13.10 or 0.00078468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.94 billion and approximately $100.86 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00060029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000422 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023797 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000278 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,597,412 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

