AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) PT Raised to $5.00

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AvePoint Price Performance

Shares of AVPT stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. AvePoint has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $866.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in AvePoint by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in AvePoint by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AvePoint by 97,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

Featured Stories

