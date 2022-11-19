Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $7.16 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $688.67 million and $32.99 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $7.16 or 0.00042897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,689.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010412 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036929 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005936 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021441 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00239246 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,194,371 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 96,194,370.51335599 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.99369753 USD and is down -2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 267 active market(s) with $37,646,539.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

