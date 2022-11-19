Axiom Investors LLC DE Boosts Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 320.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,576 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.30% of FTI Consulting worth $18,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,328,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth $52,036,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at $59,289,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,437,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,604,000 after buying an additional 299,176 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 5,318.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,228,000 after acquiring an additional 251,129 shares in the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In related news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,288,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 2.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTI Consulting stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.78. 444,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.37 and a 200 day moving average of $168.14. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.36 and a 12-month high of $190.43.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.