Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $29.17 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Axiom Investors LLC DE trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,177 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Generac were worth $29,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 411.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $35,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Generac by 181.0% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.87. 1,581,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $463.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $485.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

