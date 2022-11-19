Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $6.40 Million Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.13% of Omnicell worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the second quarter worth $101,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 495.6% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMCL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Omnicell from $145.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.64. The stock had a trading volume of 407,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,127. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $46.19 and a one year high of $187.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.45.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

