Axiom Investors LLC DE Purchases 32,319 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,319 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.19% of NICE worth $23,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NICE traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.34. The company had a trading volume of 176,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,385. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.52. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $164.65 and a 1-year high of $312.00.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. NICE had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.38.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

