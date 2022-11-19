Axiom Investors LLC DE Purchases 93,516 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 93,516 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.5% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Visa were worth $84,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,028,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,125,050. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.27 and a 200-day moving average of $200.99. The company has a market cap of $398.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

