Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 13,779 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Axiom Investors LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,779 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.12% of SPS Commerce worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPS Commerce by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPSC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.19. 91,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,236. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.41 and a twelve month high of $152.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.20 and its 200 day moving average is $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.28 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 9,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $1,319,957.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 9,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $1,319,957.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,566.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,138 shares of company stock worth $3,091,625 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

