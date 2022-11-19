AXS Investments LLC Invests $600,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 38.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $30,139,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $424,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $484,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $45.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.42. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.