AXS Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,285 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,783 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 6,991.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,695 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Trade Desk by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,019 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,275,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 3,969.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 888,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,552,000 after purchasing an additional 866,983 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $49.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,488.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $110.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.07.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

