AXS Investments LLC Sells 969 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Mondelez International stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average of $61.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

