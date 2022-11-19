BakeryToken (BAKE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.22 Million

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. BakeryToken has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $3.22 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BakeryToken has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One BakeryToken token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BakeryToken Token Profile

BakeryToken (CRYPTO:BAKE) is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@bakeryswap. BakeryToken’s official website is www.bakeryswap.org.

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

