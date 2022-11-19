Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Cowen

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen to $7.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BLDP. National Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Shares of BLDP opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 14.44. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $17.06.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 182.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

