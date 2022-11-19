Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives $6.24 Average PT from Brokerages

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.24.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bankinter from €6.05 ($6.24) to €5.95 ($6.13) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.70 ($5.88) to €7.00 ($7.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bankinter from €6.70 ($6.91) to €6.80 ($7.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.67) to €5.60 ($5.77) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.90 ($6.08) to €6.00 ($6.19) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Bankinter Stock Performance

BKIMF stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $6.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

