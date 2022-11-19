Banner Acquisition (NASDAQ:BNNR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 7,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 33,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Banner Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in Banner Acquisition by 299.9% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in Banner Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Banner Acquisition by 275.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Banner Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banner Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banner Acquisition

Banner Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

