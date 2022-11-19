Barclays Boosts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $75.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WYNN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.01.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

