Barclays Cuts R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target to $12.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen cut their target price on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on R1 RCM from $35.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on R1 RCM from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.50 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,760 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

