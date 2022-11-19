Barclays Trims Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Target Price to $12.00

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
Exscientia Price Performance
Shares of Exscientia stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. Exscientia has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a current ratio of 7.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exscientia
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exscientia by 13.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,102,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,898,000 after purchasing an additional 241,700 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in Exscientia by 62.5% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 288,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,943,000 after purchasing an additional 110,890 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Exscientia in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Exscientia by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,427,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 35,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.
Exscientia Company Profile
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
