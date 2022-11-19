Barclays Trims Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Target Price to $12.00

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of Exscientia stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. Exscientia has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a current ratio of 7.55.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.61) by $13.32. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 405.81%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Exscientia will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exscientia by 13.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,102,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,898,000 after purchasing an additional 241,700 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in Exscientia by 62.5% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 288,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,943,000 after purchasing an additional 110,890 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Exscientia in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Exscientia by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,427,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 35,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

