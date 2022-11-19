Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Maxim Group from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of Barfresh Food Group stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. Barfresh Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $4,975,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

