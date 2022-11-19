Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Earns Buy Rating from Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research restated their buy rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$26.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

ABX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.75.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.9 %

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$20.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. The stock has a market cap of C$36.95 billion and a PE ratio of 14.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.30. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$17.88 and a 52 week high of C$33.50.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

About Barrick Gold

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 34.51%.

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also

