Barrington Research Comments on VIZIO Holding Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of VIZIO in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Barrington Research also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VZIO. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on VIZIO to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -117.32, a P/E/G ratio of 256.80 and a beta of 1.72. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $20.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in VIZIO by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 18,505 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $761,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,776,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,124,163.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 606,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,658,410. Company insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

