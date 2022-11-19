Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 359,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,915,991 shares.The stock last traded at $7.24 and had previously closed at $6.97.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
