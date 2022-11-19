Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 359,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,915,991 shares.The stock last traded at $7.24 and had previously closed at $6.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 707.6% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 420.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.