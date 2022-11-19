Beldex Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $139.68 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0470 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $139.68 million and $2.08 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,209.27 or 0.07255447 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00035092 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00076742 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00059260 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000422 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023274 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

