Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Robert Carey Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) Director Robert Carey purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 792,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,473.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Robert Carey acquired 10,000 shares of Beyond Air stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.

Beyond Air Stock Up 1.6 %

XAIR stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. Beyond Air, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Air

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,131,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the third quarter worth approximately $941,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial medical device and biopharmaceutical company. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn. The company is also developing LungFit PRO for the treatment of viral lung infections, such as community-acquired viral pneumonia, including COVID-19, as well as bronchiolitis in hospitalized patients; and LungFit GO for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria.

