BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Shares Down 5.6%

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. 375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

BioGaia AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25.

BioGaia AB (publ) Company Profile

BioGaia AB (publ) develops, markets, and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

