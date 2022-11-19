Bioimpact Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,248,000. Iovance Biotherapeutics makes up about 3.7% of Bioimpact Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IOVA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,845,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,044 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,957,000 after buying an additional 1,704,644 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,806,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,632,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,617,000.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 6.8 %
Shares of IOVA stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.62. 12,353,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,014. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $20.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.