Bioimpact Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,248,000. Iovance Biotherapeutics makes up about 3.7% of Bioimpact Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IOVA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,845,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,044 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,957,000 after buying an additional 1,704,644 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,806,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,632,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,617,000.

Shares of IOVA stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.62. 12,353,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,014. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $20.60.

IOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

