Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and $44,906.13 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 89.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002409 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

