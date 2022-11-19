Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Capitalization Achieves $752.14 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $752.14 million and approximately $54.20 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $39.12 or 0.00234890 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,652.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.28 or 0.00632228 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00062077 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000678 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,228,958 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
