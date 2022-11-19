Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Tops $38.91 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $748.23 million and $47.98 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $38.91 or 0.00233821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,641.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.70 or 0.00629166 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00062068 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000672 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,229,120 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
