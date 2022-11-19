Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.89

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 440153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.06. The stock has a market cap of C$189.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other Bitfarms news, Director Emiliano Joel Grodzki sold 398,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.39, for a total value of C$554,191.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,698,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,703,622.61.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

