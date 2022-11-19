Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
BGX opened at $11.18 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
