Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

BGX opened at $11.18 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,883 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $651,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 267.6% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 27,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

