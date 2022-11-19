Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,672 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for 1.3% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.07% of Blackstone worth $43,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,853,728,000 after buying an additional 1,750,719 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,731,000 after buying an additional 1,664,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Blackstone by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,879,000 after buying an additional 1,061,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,175,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.74.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,293,871 shares of company stock valued at $210,016,852 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

