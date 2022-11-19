Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,672 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for 1.3% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.07% of Blackstone worth $43,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,853,728,000 after buying an additional 1,750,719 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,731,000 after buying an additional 1,664,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Blackstone by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,879,000 after buying an additional 1,061,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,175,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.74.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone
In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,293,871 shares of company stock valued at $210,016,852 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.
Blackstone Profile
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
