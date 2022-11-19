Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blade Air Mobility

In other Blade Air Mobility news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 9,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $37,532.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,422,239 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,288.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brandon A. Keene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 388,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 9,454 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $37,532.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,422,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,288.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,506 shares of company stock valued at $296,509. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Institutional Trading of Blade Air Mobility

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,927,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after buying an additional 50,669 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,808,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after buying an additional 50,255 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter worth $2,127,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 476.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 382,965 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blade Air Mobility Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

BLDE opened at $4.74 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $335.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32.

About Blade Air Mobility

(Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.