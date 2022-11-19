BloombergSen Inc. Decreases Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

BloombergSen Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 18.7% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 348,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 129.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 29.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $375,000.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.66. 263,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,527. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $146.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,969.97 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35.

In related news, COO Mark Miller bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $78,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 3,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $232,677.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,501 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,954,735.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,993 shares of company stock valued at $358,237 and sold 152,305 shares valued at $6,472,198. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

