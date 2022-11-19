BloombergSen Inc. Has $160,000 Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

BloombergSen Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. DoorDash makes up about 0.0% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 35,855,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,901,000 after buying an additional 307,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in DoorDash by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,236,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,394,000 after buying an additional 229,899 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,101,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,634,000 after buying an additional 1,296,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,280,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,819,000 after buying an additional 2,347,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on DoorDash from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.30.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

DoorDash Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $66,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,956,371.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at $50,187,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,317 shares of company stock worth $9,660,523. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DASH traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $58.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,139,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,370,023. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.04. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $235.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

