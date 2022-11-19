BloombergSen Inc. Sells 4,898 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

BloombergSen Inc. cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up 5.7% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BloombergSen Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Humana worth $91,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Trading Up 1.9 %

HUM stock traded up $9.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $529.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,471. The company has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $513.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30.

Humana Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Humana

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.00.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

