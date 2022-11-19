BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.90.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Up 2.1 %

CPB opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.87.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,694,000 after buying an additional 619,831 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 703.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 688,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,433,000 after buying an additional 602,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,280,000 after buying an additional 537,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.