Boeing (LON:BOE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $145.83

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.83 ($1.71) and traded as high as GBX 173.01 ($2.03). Boeing shares last traded at GBX 170.56 ($2.00), with a volume of 9,570 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 145.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 145.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

