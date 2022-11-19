Bokf Na Acquires 618 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,588,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CL. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.46 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.74%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

