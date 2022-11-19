Bokf Na Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock opened at $138.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

