Bokf Na Boosts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bokf Na lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,561 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $12,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

PXD stock opened at $249.94 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

