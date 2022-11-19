Bokf Na Raises Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,834 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned 0.21% of BOK Financial worth $10,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOKF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $370,972.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOK Financial news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $370,972.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,200.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $218,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,275 shares of company stock worth $3,645,924 in the last 90 days. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOKF has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $104.38 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average of $88.44.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $506.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

