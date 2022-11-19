Bokf Na Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bokf Na lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 393,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,462 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $37.19 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $298.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.