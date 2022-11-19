Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAM. TheStreet raised Boston Beer from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boston Beer from $296.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $355.80.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $376.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $355.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.51. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $547.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $520,059.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $520,059.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $2,063,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,301 shares of company stock worth $2,179,060. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 161.1% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 83.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 15.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,258,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

