BrandShield Systems’ (BRSD) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
BrandShield Systems Price Performance
BRSD stock opened at GBX 6.10 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.47. BrandShield Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 5.72 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76.
BrandShield Systems Company Profile
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for BrandShield Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandShield Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.