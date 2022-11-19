BrandShield Systems’ (BRSD) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2022

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSDGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

BrandShield Systems Price Performance

BRSD stock opened at GBX 6.10 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.47. BrandShield Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 5.72 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76.

BrandShield Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover websites, marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

